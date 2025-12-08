Next Article
Mumbai Metro glitch leaves commuters stranded, sparks frustration
A technical snag on Mumbai Metro's Yellow Line-2A and Red Line-7 left crowds stuck at Andheri West station for at least 30 minutes on Sunday.
The culprit? A signaling issue that caused major delays and plenty of confusion.
Several passengers felt left in the dark, calling out metro authorities for not sharing timely updates.
Slow recovery and calls for better communication
Even after trains started running again, things moved at a crawl, stretching delays further.
While metro officials posted apologies online and promised to fix things fast, frustrated riders made it clear—better communication during breakdowns is a must if they want people to keep trusting the service.