Goa nightclub fire: Identities of all 25 victims released
All 25 people who lost their lives in the massive Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire in Arpora, Goa in the early hours of Sunday have now been identified.
The tragedy claimed five tourists—four from Delhi (three were family) and one from Karnataka—as well as 20 staff members.
Who they were
The Delhi tourists were Saroj Joshi, Anita Joshi, Kamla Joshi, and Vinod Kumar, identified by their relative Bhavna Joshi.
Ishaq from Karnataka was identified by his father M D Hussain.
The staff members came from across India and Nepal—five hailed from Uttarakhand (including Jitendra and Satish Singh), four from Nepal (like Churna Bahadur Pun and Vivek Katwal), with others from Jharkhand, Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.