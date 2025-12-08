Pune couple loses ₹90L to 'digital arrest' scam India Dec 08, 2025

A retired government officer and his wife in Pune lost almost ₹90 lakh after scammers pretended to be officials from agencies like TRAI, CBI, and Mumbai Police Cyber Crime, and claimed to involve the RBI.

The fraudsters threatened them with arrest for supposed money laundering and convinced them to sign a fake "affidavit of secrecy," threatening them with arrest if they spoke to anyone by claiming it was a matter of "national security."