Pune couple loses ₹90L to 'digital arrest' scam
A retired government officer and his wife in Pune lost almost ₹90 lakh after scammers pretended to be officials from agencies like TRAI, CBI, and Mumbai Police Cyber Crime, and claimed to involve the RBI.
The fraudsters threatened them with arrest for supposed money laundering and convinced them to sign a fake "affidavit of secrecy," threatening them with arrest if they spoke to anyone by claiming it was a matter of "national security."
Son uncovers the scam; police investigate
The couple, aged 79, ended up liquidating their savings, investments, and even taking out a gold loan to pay the scammers—believing it would clear their names.
The truth came out when their son grew suspicious, and the complainant approached the police after his son grew suspicious.
Pune cyber police are now investigating as these digital extortion scams continue across India despite ongoing CBI probes into similar crimes.