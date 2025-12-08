IndiGo responds to DGCA's notices after flight chaos India Dec 08, 2025

IndiGo is under the spotlight after days of canceled flights, with India's aviation regulator (DGCA) sending show-cause notices to CEO Pieter Elbers and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras.

A senior airline official said new crew duty rules caused some chaos but insists it has enough pilots and is digging into what went wrong.