IndiGo responds to DGCA's notices after flight chaos
India
IndiGo is under the spotlight after days of canceled flights, with India's aviation regulator (DGCA) sending show-cause notices to CEO Pieter Elbers and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras.
A senior airline official said new crew duty rules caused some chaos but insists it has enough pilots and is digging into what went wrong.
IndiGo promises quick recovery and keeps hiring
IndiGo plans to get all flights back on track by December 10, ramping up operations after a tough week.
Even though some airlines have more backup pilots, IndiGo denies any shortage and says it's still hiring to stay ready for winter travel.