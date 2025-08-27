Bank holiday today in some cities: Check details

Which cities see bank closures?

Major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Panaji, Bhubaneswar, Belapur and Vijayawada will see bank closures.

But if you're in places like Delhi, Chandigarh or Guwahati (and a few others), your local branch stays open.

The closure follows the RBI's official calendar under the Negotiable Instruments Act.