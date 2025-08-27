Bank holiday today in some cities: Check details
Heads up: On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, banks in several major Indian cities will be closed for Ganesh Chaturthi.
This RBI-declared holiday covers both public and private sector branches in the affected locations.
Which cities see bank closures?
Major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Panaji, Bhubaneswar, Belapur and Vijayawada will see bank closures.
But if you're in places like Delhi, Chandigarh or Guwahati (and a few others), your local branch stays open.
The closure follows the RBI's official calendar under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
Online banking will be available
No need to panic—online banking isn't taking a break.
You can use mobile apps or internet banking for money transfers (NEFT/RTGS), ATM withdrawals and card payments as usual.
Even requests for cheque books or demand drafts are just a few clicks away—so your finances stay sorted during the holiday.