Next Article
Flash floods in J&K near Vaishno Devi shrine kill 30
Heavy rains in late August 2024 unleashed flash floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming at least 30 lives near the Vaishno Devi shrine.
Overflowing rivers wiped out bridges and power lines, knocking out communication for millions across the region.
Over 3,500 people evacuated
Major highways and trains are shut down for safety, schools are closed, and over 3,500 people have been evacuated by rescue teams.
Relief camps are providing shelter and essentials while authorities warn of more rain ahead.
If you're in the area or know someone who is—stay safe and avoid risky zones until things settle.