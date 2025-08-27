Bengaluru: 3 boys injured after concrete slab falls on them
During a lunch break cricket game on August 25 at Government Boys's Higher Primary School in Kote, Devanahalli (Bengaluru), a 500-kg concrete lintel suddenly fell from a classroom window, injuring three boys playing nearby.
Fourteen-year-old Darshan M suffered multiple leg fractures and is being treated at Hosmat Hospital.
Seven-year-old Bhuvan is recovering from back and chin injuries at Victoria Hospital, while another Class 7 student, admitted to Bowring Hospital, was discharged the same day.
Investigators found that the slab wasn't properly designed or built—it had been added later to stop rainwater but wasn't constructed safely.
Officials admitted, "The slab was not properly constructed."
The school building itself was only built in 2015 but already had structural flaws.
This isn't the first time—another ceiling collapse happened in Kolar district earlier this year.
Now, Karnataka's government has announced a ₹2,500 crore plan to upgrade 500 schools by 2029 to make campuses safer for students.