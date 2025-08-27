Bengaluru: 3 boys injured after concrete slab falls on them

Karnataka government has announced a ₹2,500 crore plan

Investigators found that the slab wasn't properly designed or built—it had been added later to stop rainwater but wasn't constructed safely.

Officials admitted, "The slab was not properly constructed."

The school building itself was only built in 2015 but already had structural flaws.

This isn't the first time—another ceiling collapse happened in Kolar district earlier this year.

Now, Karnataka's government has announced a ₹2,500 crore plan to upgrade 500 schools by 2029 to make campuses safer for students.