Bank holidays in Mumbai, Bhopal, Nagpur for Diwali

Diwali isn't just about lights and sweets—it celebrates good winning over evil (think Lord Rama returning home after defeating Ravana). The next day is Govardhan Pooja, marking Lord Krishna's legendary hill-lifting moment to save his village.

More bank holidays coming up

If you need to visit the bank soon, plan ahead: more closures are lined up for October 22-23 (Vikram Samvant New Year Day and Laxmi Puja) and October 27-28 (Chath Puja in some eastern cities).

Luckily, online banking will still be running if you need it.