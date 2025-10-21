Maharashtra's Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana hits snag
Maharashtra's Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched in June 2024 to support low-income women with ₹1,500 a month, just hit a major snag.
An audit found that 12,431 men and nearly 26 lakh ineligible people managed to sign up.
Of these, 12,431 men and 77,980 women wrongly received ₹164 crore that was meant for women in need.
The scheme was supposed to help around 2.41 crore women every month.
This mix-up shows how easily government aid can go off track
This mix-up shows how easily government aid can go off track without strong checks.
The state paused payments to suspicious accounts in June 2025 and started a district-level verification and e-KYC drive to weed out frauds.
With ₹3,700 crore at stake every month, making sure the right people get help is a big deal—and this mess is a reminder that proper oversight matters, especially for programs meant to empower women.