Maharashtra's Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana hits snag

This mix-up shows how easily government aid can go off track

This mix-up shows how easily government aid can go off track without strong checks.

The state paused payments to suspicious accounts in June 2025 and started a district-level verification and e-KYC drive to weed out frauds.

With ₹3,700 crore at stake every month, making sure the right people get help is a big deal—and this mess is a reminder that proper oversight matters, especially for programs meant to empower women.