PM Modi celebrates Diwali with Navy personnel aboard INS Vikrant
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent Diwali with Indian Navy personnel aboard INS Vikrant near Goa.
This yearly tradition, started in 2014, is Modi's way of showing respect for the armed forces.
He is likely to highlight Operation Sindoor, India's counterstrike to the Pahalgam terror attack.
Modi's Diwali tradition
Since becoming PM, Modi has marked Diwali with soldiers in some of India's toughest locations—from his first visit at Siachen Glacier in 2014 to Nowshera near the border, and even Longewala in Rajasthan during the pandemic in 2020.
These visits highlight his ongoing support for those serving far from home and his recognition of their sacrifices.