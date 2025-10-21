MP woman dies by suicide over in-laws' dowry demands
A 21-year-old woman, Vimlesh Baghel, from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, died by suicide after months of dowry harassment from her in-laws.
Married to Dinesh Baghel on January 31, 2024, she faced daily abuse because her husband's family wanted a Murrah buffalo worth ₹2 lakh for their dairy business.
Despite her brother's efforts to help, the harassment continued.
On September 20, after being beaten over the buffalo demand, Vimlesh consumed acid and died in hospital the next day.
FIR filed against all 5 accused
On October 17, police filed an FIR against Vimlesh's husband and four of his family members for dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.
All five accused—including her in-laws, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law—are on the run.
Authorities confirmed that ongoing abuse over dowry demands led to Vimlesh's death, and they're continuing their search for the accused.