MP woman dies by suicide over in-laws' dowry demands India Oct 21, 2025

A 21-year-old woman, Vimlesh Baghel, from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, died by suicide after months of dowry harassment from her in-laws.

Married to Dinesh Baghel on January 31, 2024, she faced daily abuse because her husband's family wanted a Murrah buffalo worth ₹2 lakh for their dairy business.

Despite her brother's efforts to help, the harassment continued.

On September 20, after being beaten over the buffalo demand, Vimlesh consumed acid and died in hospital the next day.