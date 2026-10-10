Banks across India closed October 10 under RBI Saturday rule
India
If you're planning a bank visit this October, here's the deal: banks across India will be closed on October 10, thanks to the RBI rule that shuts them on the second and fourth Saturdays.
This particular Saturday also lines up with Mahalaya Amavasye in Karnataka and West Bengal.
Banks open October 3 and 17
Banks are open on the first (October 3) and third (October 17) Saturdays this month, but closed again on the second (October 10) and fourth (October 24).
With big holidays like Gandhi Jayanti also in play, knowing these dates can save you from last-minute banking headaches, especially if you rely on weekends for errands.