Banks to be shut for 4 days this January
India
Heads up: Banks across India will be closed for four straight days at the end of January.
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called a nationwide strike on January 27, frustrated by a two-year wait for a five-day workweek.
With Republic Day and regular weekend holidays falling around the same time, access to banking will be limited.
Some states face even longer closures
If you're in Tripura, Odisha, or West Bengal, banks will also be closed on January 23 due to local holidays—so that's potentially five days in a row without banking services.
The UFBU is urging all members to join the strike as they push for Monday-to-Friday workweeks with slightly longer daily hours instead of working Saturdays.