Banks to be shut for 4 days this January India Jan 23, 2026

Heads up: Banks across India will be closed for four straight days at the end of January.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called a nationwide strike on January 27, frustrated by a two-year wait for a five-day workweek.

With Republic Day and regular weekend holidays falling around the same time, access to banking will be limited.