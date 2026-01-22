Basant Panchami: Here's where schools are closed tomorrow India Jan 22, 2026

Heads up—schools in many states will be closed this Friday for Basant Panchami, the festival that celebrates Goddess Saraswati.

Uttar Pradesh has declared a holiday for Basant Panchami on January 23, 2026, which is a relief for over 1.5 crore students there.

West Bengal has declared two-day holidays in many districts for Saraswati Puja, with grand pandals and students gathering for prayers.

Bihar and Haryana are also giving students the day off, while Punjab has local holidays in several districts, and if you're up north, expect some kite flying action.