Basant Panchami: Here's where schools are closed tomorrow
Heads up—schools in many states will be closed this Friday for Basant Panchami, the festival that celebrates Goddess Saraswati.
Uttar Pradesh has declared a holiday for Basant Panchami on January 23, 2026, which is a relief for over 1.5 crore students there.
West Bengal has declared two-day holidays in many districts for Saraswati Puja, with grand pandals and students gathering for prayers.
Bihar and Haryana are also giving students the day off, while Punjab has local holidays in several districts, and if you're up north, expect some kite flying action.
Double-check your school's notice!
Holiday rules can change depending on your state or school board.
To avoid any last-minute surprises (or showing up to an empty classroom), make sure to check your school's official notice before making plans!