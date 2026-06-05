Battery room fire at Tata Communications office in South Delhi
India
An early morning fire was reported at the Tata Communications office in Greater Kailash-I, South Delhi, around 2:47am on Friday.
The blaze started in a small battery room of the building with a ground floor and five upper floors, bringing a quick response from Delhi Fire Services.
After several hours and with 11 fire trucks on the scene, firefighters got things under control by 7am.
Two firefighters hurt, no civilians injured
Two firefighters were hurt while putting out the flames and are now being treated at Safdarjung Hospital.
Thankfully, no civilians were injured and the building stayed safe overall.
Officials are still investigating what sparked the fire, but for now, things are stable thanks to the fast action by emergency crews.