Beer sales in Karnataka plummet after 200% excise duty hike

Government made more money despite fewer people buying beer

Even with fewer people buying beer—sales dropped from 242 lakh boxes (April-September 2024) to just 195 lakh boxes during the same period in 2025—the government actually made more money, collecting ₹19,571 crore in excise revenue versus ₹17,702 crore last year.

Still, industry groups warn that more tax hikes could hurt future investments and might backfire on state earnings down the line.