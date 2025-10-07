Next Article
Bengaluru woman dies after husband hits her with metal rod
India
A 28-year-old woman from Bengaluru, Preeti Singh, died after being assaulted by her husband, Chotalal Singh, during a domestic argument last month.
The attack happened last month when Preeti refused to fetch water while getting ready for work.
She fought for her life in the hospital but passed away on Monday.
Man arrested, case highlights need for victim support
At first, Chotalal claimed Preeti's injuries were from a fall down the stairs. But Preeti told hospital staff and police what really happened, leading to his arrest.
The couple worked at local factories and had two young daughters.
This tragedy has sparked conversations about domestic violence in the community and highlighted the need for better support for victims.