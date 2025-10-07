Court findings show Sabarimala sponsor wanted leftover gold for wedding 

The Sabarimala gold case has taken a shocking turn with court documents revealing an email in which the temple's sponsor, Unnikrishnan Potty, sought permission to use the remaining gold after plating to solemnize a wedding for a girl. The email, dated December 9, 2019, was sent by Potty to the president of the Travancore Devaswom Board. In his communication, Potty revealed he had leftover gold after completing work on the sanctum sanctorum's main door and Dwarapalakas, per India Today.

Email Email details The email accessed by NDTV read, "I would like to inform you that I have some gold balance in my hand after finishing the gold work of the Sabarimala sanctum sanctorum main door and the dwarapalakar's." "I would like to use it for a girl's marriage who needs support and genuine, in coordination with TBD. Please give your valuable opinion in this regard," the letter said.

Legal proceedings Disturbing request to use leftover gold The court noted that Potty's email came after the refixation of gold-plated Dwarapalakas on August 11, 2019. An endorsement was made after this email, calling for reports from the Thiruvabharanam commissioner and executive officer. On December 17, 2019, the Secretary of Travancore Devaswom Board issued a letter seeking clarity on what could be done with the excess gold. The court found this request "disturbing."

Investigation underway Ongoing Sabarimala gold case The Kerala High Court expressed alarm over how some Devaswom officials worked with Potty, "betraying both the sanctity of temple property and the trust reposed in them by the supporters." The scandal revolves around the "dwarapalaka" (guardian deity) idols at the temple's entrance. According to a report filed by the temple's vigilance officer, the gold coverings on these idols were removed and re-plated in 2019.