'Wife turns into snake...': UP man's plea leaves court dumbfounded

A man in Uttar Pradesh 's Sitapur district has made an unusual complaint about his wife. The man, Meraj, alleged that his wife, Naseemun, transforms into a snake at night and bites him. He filed a petition for protection during 'Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas' (Complete Solution Day), which was chaired by District Magistrate Abhishek Anand. The DM took note of the allegations and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Allegations detailed Meraj's wife hisses like a snake, tries to bite him Meraj, a resident of Lodhasa village, has claimed that his wife's behavior changed after their marriage a few months ago. He alleged that Naseemun exhibits disturbing behavior at night, hissing like a snake and attempting to bite him. Meraj also alleged she suffers from mental health issues and frequently disrupts his sleep by threatening or frightening him in the middle of the night. Naseemun hails from Rajpur village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Thangaon police station.

Unusual complaint Police directed to investigate the matter News18 reported that initially, things appeared to be running smoothly. However, his wife's behavior began to change. Meraj's plea for help has now reached the district administration after he approached local police several times without any action being taken. The District Magistrate directed the police to investigate and take suitable action on the bizarre complaint. A police official said, "We have received a complaint and the matter is under investigation."