Belgium court clears way for Choksi's return to India India Oct 22, 2025

A Belgian court has given the green light for Mehul Choksi, the businessman accused in the massive ₹13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, to be sent back to India.

On October 17, 2025, the Antwerp Court of Appeal rejected his claims that he'd face political persecution or an unfair trial if returned.