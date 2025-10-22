Next Article
Belgium court clears way for Choksi's return to India
A Belgian court has given the green light for Mehul Choksi, the businessman accused in the massive ₹13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, to be sent back to India.
On October 17, 2025, the Antwerp Court of Appeal rejected his claims that he'd face political persecution or an unfair trial if returned.
Choksi can still appeal to Belgium's Supreme Court
Choksi has been in Belgian custody since April and argued he'd face poor prison conditions and human rights violations in India—claims the court found unsupported.
Indian officials assured Belgium he'll be held safely at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail with private sanitation and medical care, under human rights commission watch.
Choksi can still appeal to Belgium's Supreme Court within 15 days.