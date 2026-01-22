Bengal minister accused of threatening election officer, BJP calls for resignation
West Bengal's junior Power Minister, Akhruzzaman, is in hot water after allegedly threatening a female election officer at a voter list camp in Murshidabad.
A video shows him questioning her and calling her a BJP "agent," which quickly set off political drama.
BJP state chief Samik Bhattacharya criticized the Trinamool Congress and alleged interference in the SIR process, saying the party had harassed people and "forcibly made various BLOs upload false information."
Tensions rise over voter intimidation claims
The camp itself has seen accusations of public harassment, including of elderly and respected members.
Akhruzzaman's remarks about handing out receipts—supposedly following court orders—only added fuel to the fire.
BJP leaders say this is all part of a bigger push by the ruling Trinamool Congress to mess with voter lists before elections, putting West Bengal's poll integrity under the spotlight.