Bengali priests, drummers wary of traveling to BJP-ruled states
As Durga Puja 2025 approaches, many Bengali priests and drummers are worried about traveling to BJP-ruled states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, and Rajasthan.
Reports of identity checks and language-based harassment have led them to carry extra IDs—even property papers—to prove their citizenship.
Festival gigs are essential for these performers
For these performers, festival gigs paying ₹20,000-₹25,000 a week are essential for their families.
But anxiety is high as some share stories of being detained or profiled just for speaking Bengali.
The issue has sparked political debate over minority rights and shaped this year's Durga Puja themes in Kolkata around migrant dignity.