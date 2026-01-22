Bengaluru: Air India staffer arrested for sexually harassing South Korean woman

What happened and what's next

After clearing security, the woman was led near a men's washroom where Ahmed allegedly touched her chest multiple times and then touched her private parts, then hugged her before telling her to leave.

Airport officials later clarified he wasn't authorized to do any physical checks.

The woman immediately reported the incident; CCTV footage backed up her account.

Ahmed was arrested the following day, charged under sexual harassment laws, and is currently in judicial custody while police continue their investigation.