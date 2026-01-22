Bengaluru: Air India staffer arrested for sexually harassing South Korean woman
A 25-year-old Air India SATS ground staffer, Mohammed Affann Ahmed, was arrested after allegedly sexually harassing a 32-year-old South Korean businesswoman at Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 on January 19.
He reportedly used a baggage issue as an excuse to take her aside and touched her inappropriately under the pretense of a manual frisk.
What happened and what's next
After clearing security, the woman was led near a men's washroom where Ahmed allegedly touched her chest multiple times and then touched her private parts, then hugged her before telling her to leave.
Airport officials later clarified he wasn't authorized to do any physical checks.
The woman immediately reported the incident; CCTV footage backed up her account.
Ahmed was arrested the following day, charged under sexual harassment laws, and is currently in judicial custody while police continue their investigation.