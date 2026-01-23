Bengaluru airport issues travel advisory ahead of Republic Day
India
Heads up if you're flying out of Bengaluru soon—Kempegowda International Airport is expecting big crowds and tighter security checks as Republic Day (January 26) approaches.
With more people traveling for the holiday, you can expect longer lines and some congestion, especially during peak hours.
What travelers should keep in mind
Give yourself extra time at the airport since security will be stricter at entry, check-in, and screening.
If you're coming from places like Kodagu, plan for a 5-7 hours trip to the airport by taxi or KSRTC Flybus.
Check with your airline for any last-minute updates, and remember: a little patience helps everyone get through the busy season smoothly.