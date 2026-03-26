Bengaluru: Auto driver kills woman, leaves body at garbage heap

Police traced the driver using CCTV footage

Instead of reporting what happened, Basavegowda panicked and left Kempamma's body at a garbage heap behind a bus stop in Mylasandra.

Passersby found her and called the police.

Thanks to CCTV footage and some solid detective work, police traced and arrested him.

The case is another reminder of how tech is changing crime investigations, and why taking responsibility matters on the road.