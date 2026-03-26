Bengaluru: Auto driver kills woman, leaves body at garbage heap
India
A Bengaluru autorickshaw driver, Basavegowda, 50, has been arrested for allegedly hitting a woman, Kempamma, with his auto late at night near Kengeri.
She was returning from her hometown in Mandya after a train journey.
She was taken to a hospital, but sadly, she didn't survive the transfer to a bigger facility.
Police traced the driver using CCTV footage
Instead of reporting what happened, Basavegowda panicked and left Kempamma's body at a garbage heap behind a bus stop in Mylasandra.
Passersby found her and called the police.
Thanks to CCTV footage and some solid detective work, police traced and arrested him.
The case is another reminder of how tech is changing crime investigations, and why taking responsibility matters on the road.