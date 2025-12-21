Bengaluru chills: Cold wave grips city, fog disrupts visibility India Dec 21, 2025

Bengaluru is shivering through a cold wave, with temperatures dipping 2-3°C below normal—some spots even hit 8.5°C.

Thick morning fog has made it tough to see on the roads and highways.

The IMD says clear skies are coming, but chilly mornings will stick around until at least December 22.