Bengaluru chills: Cold wave grips city, fog disrupts visibility
India
Bengaluru is shivering through a cold wave, with temperatures dipping 2-3°C below normal—some spots even hit 8.5°C.
Thick morning fog has made it tough to see on the roads and highways.
The IMD says clear skies are coming, but chilly mornings will stick around until at least December 22.
Why bother?
The cold snap isn't just about extra sweaters—fog is slowing down traffic, and health officials want kids and older folks to watch out for colds and flu.
North Karnataka districts like Bidar and Vijayapura are even colder, so if you're heading out early or late, bundle up!