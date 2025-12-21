Petrol, diesel prices stay steady across India—here's what you need to know
Fuel prices remained largely unchanged on December 21, with only minor fluctuations in some cities, sticking to the same rates we've seen since May 2022 after government tax cuts.
Hyderabad tops the charts with petrol at ₹107.46/liter and diesel at ₹95.70/liter, while Delhi keeps things a bit more affordable with petrol around ₹94.73 and diesel at ₹87.62 per liter.
How much are you paying in your city?
Mumbai drivers are shelling out ₹104.21 for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel per liter;
Kolkata's rates are just a notch lower, and Chennai sits at ₹100.75 for petrol and ₹92.34 for diesel.
Bengaluru offers slightly cheaper fuel, with petrol at ₹102.92 and diesel at ₹89 per liter.
Why do fuel prices vary?
What you pay depends on global oil trends, rupee-dollar exchange rates, plus central and state taxes—which is why there's such a difference from city to city even when global markets shift.
Quick tip: Check today's price instantly
Want up-to-date fuel prices? Just send an SMS:
Indian Oil users text their city code + "RSP" to 9224992249;
BPCL folks send "RSP" to 9223112222;
HPCL users type "HP Price" to 9222201122—easy as that!