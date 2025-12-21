Petrol, diesel prices stay steady across India—here's what you need to know India Dec 21, 2025

Fuel prices remained largely unchanged on December 21, with only minor fluctuations in some cities, sticking to the same rates we've seen since May 2022 after government tax cuts.

Hyderabad tops the charts with petrol at ₹107.46/liter and diesel at ₹95.70/liter, while Delhi keeps things a bit more affordable with petrol around ₹94.73 and diesel at ₹87.62 per liter.