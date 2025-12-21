'One Jaishankar isn't enough for India,' says EAM
At the Pune Book Festival, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar talked about why strong leadership matters in shaping India's place in the world.
When asked if "one Jaishankar is enough," he shifted focus to Prime Minister Modi's unique leadership, comparing diplomats and ministers to Hanuman serving Lord Ram (i.e., serving the leader, Prime Minister Modi).
He stressed that a country's global influence really depends on its leaders' vision and confidence.
Bringing Indian roots to strategy
Jaishankar also called out the overuse of Western ideas in diplomacy, saying India should draw from its own rich traditions.
He pointed to figures like Krishna and Hanuman from Indian epics as examples of homegrown strategy, and pushed for using more indigenous terms so the world better understands India's unique approach.