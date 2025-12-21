Next Article
Delhi's air turns 'severe;' thick fog brings travel chaos
India
Delhi woke up to seriously bad air on Sunday, with the AQI hitting 396—near the 'severe' zone.
Pollution hotspots like Chandni Chowk and Anand Vihar were even worse.
To make things tougher, dense fog rolled in overnight, leading to an orange alert from weather officials.
Why does this matter?
The combo of severe pollution and heavy fog isn't just uncomfortable—it's actually disrupting daily life.
Visibility dropped so much that 129 flights were canceled at IGI Airport on Saturday.
With Stage IV anti-pollution rules in place (think: construction bans, restricted vehicle movement, and more work-from-home), it's a tough time for anyone trying to get around or breathe easy in Delhi right now.