Pune just had its coldest December night in years

Why does this matter?

This is one of the coldest starts to December in recent years, thanks to clear skies and dry winds letting heat escape at night.

Even though nights are freezing, days are still toasty around 29-30°C.

Meanwhile, air quality has been bouncing between 'poor' and 'moderate,' with some spots hitting high pollution levels—so if you're heading out early or late, layer up and keep an eye on the AQI!