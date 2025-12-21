Next Article
Pune just had its coldest December night in years
India
Pune shivered through its chilliest December night yet, with Shivajinagar dropping to 8.1°C—making it the second-coldest night of the season.
Haveli went even lower at 6.9°C, and several other areas like Malin, Pashan, and Baramati also saw single-digit temperatures.
Why does this matter?
This is one of the coldest starts to December in recent years, thanks to clear skies and dry winds letting heat escape at night.
Even though nights are freezing, days are still toasty around 29-30°C.
Meanwhile, air quality has been bouncing between 'poor' and 'moderate,' with some spots hitting high pollution levels—so if you're heading out early or late, layer up and keep an eye on the AQI!