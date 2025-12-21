BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj missing after bail denial in murder case India Dec 21, 2025

BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj has disappeared after the Karnataka High Court refused him anticipatory bail in a high-profile murder case.

He's accused of being involved in the killing of realtor Shivaprakash (also known as Biklu Shiva) back in July 2024, with the victim's mother alleging threats over property disputes.

The Karnataka High Court also set aside the organized crime charges against Basavaraj, while in earlier orders, it had directed him to cooperate with the investigation and appear for police questioning as required.