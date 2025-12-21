BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj missing after bail denial in murder case
BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj has disappeared after the Karnataka High Court refused him anticipatory bail in a high-profile murder case.
He's accused of being involved in the killing of realtor Shivaprakash (also known as Biklu Shiva) back in July 2024, with the victim's mother alleging threats over property disputes.
The Karnataka High Court also set aside the organized crime charges against Basavaraj, while in earlier orders, it had directed him to cooperate with the investigation and appear for police questioning as required.
Police hunt and current status
Basavaraj's last known location was Pune, but he switched off his phone and vanished soon after leaving the city.
Now, the CID is searching for him in Belagavi, suspecting he might be hiding there.
Call records reportedly link him to other suspects—contradicting his earlier claims—while 17 people have already been arrested as part of this ongoing investigation.