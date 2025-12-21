Odisha Police puts up ₹8.4 crore reward for info on top Maoists

Who gets what—and how to share info

There's ₹1.2 crore on the table for info about Ganesh Uike, a central committee member, while leaders like Sudarshan, Niranjan Raut, Rashmita Lenka, Krishna, and Neetu each have a ₹65 lakh reward.

Military commanders and divisional members also have specific bounties.

If you know something, you can call 9437643839—police promise your identity stays secret.

They're also urging Maoists to surrender and take advantage of government rehab schemes.