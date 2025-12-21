Next Article
Odisha Police puts up ₹8.4 crore reward for info on top Maoists
India
Odisha Police is offering a massive ₹8.4 crore reward for tips leading to the arrest of 18 wanted Maoists.
Posters are up in Boudh district, encouraging people to help out and showing that everyone's role matters in fighting extremist activity.
Who gets what—and how to share info
There's ₹1.2 crore on the table for info about Ganesh Uike, a central committee member, while leaders like Sudarshan, Niranjan Raut, Rashmita Lenka, Krishna, and Neetu each have a ₹65 lakh reward.
Military commanders and divisional members also have specific bounties.
If you know something, you can call 9437643839—police promise your identity stays secret.
They're also urging Maoists to surrender and take advantage of government rehab schemes.