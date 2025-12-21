Next Article
Snow, rain likely in Kashmir as 'Chillai-Kalan' begins
India
Kashmir is expecting a change in weather, with the weather department predicting moderate to heavy snowfall in the hills and some rain in the plains on December 20-21.
This lines up with the start of Chillai-Kalan—the region's coldest 40 days—so if you're traveling, keep an eye on traffic updates.
Why bother?
Chillai-Kalan is when Kashmir gets its harshest winter, often bringing heavy snow and freezing temps that can disrupt daily life.
With fresh snow expected in spots like Kupwara and other higher reaches, it's a heads-up for anyone heading out or making plans—bundle up and stay safe!