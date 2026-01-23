Bengaluru commuter accidentally pays ₹62K for ₹6 bus ride
A Bengaluru passenger meant to pay just ₹6 for his bus fare, but a typo on UPI ended up sending ₹62,316 instead.
The mix-up happened on January 14 during an evening BMTC bus ride from Banashankari to Kadirenahalli.
No cash? No problem—until it really was.
What happened next (and what you should do if it's you)
The conductor confirmed the money landed in their account but couldn't return such a big amount on the spot. He shared his and the depot manager's contact info, suggesting the passenger visit the depot for a formal refund.
If you ever send money by mistake through UPI: first, ask the recipient nicely for a return; if that doesn't work, use your app to dispute within 48 hours.
Still stuck? Banks may attempt to coordinate with the recipient, but outcomes and timelines vary; if it remains unresolved, contact NPCI's toll-free number (1800-120-1740) or the NPCI grievance portal, and you can escalate the matter to the RBI Ombudsman.