Bengaluru commuter accidentally pays ₹62K for ₹6 bus ride

What happened next (and what you should do if it's you)

The conductor confirmed the money landed in their account but couldn't return such a big amount on the spot. He shared his and the depot manager's contact info, suggesting the passenger visit the depot for a formal refund.

If you ever send money by mistake through UPI: first, ask the recipient nicely for a return; if that doesn't work, use your app to dispute within 48 hours.

Still stuck? Banks may attempt to coordinate with the recipient, but outcomes and timelines vary; if it remains unresolved, contact NPCI's toll-free number (1800-120-1740) or the NPCI grievance portal, and you can escalate the matter to the RBI Ombudsman.