Bengaluru cops arrest men who kidnapped spa manager
India
A spa manager named Ashit Jha was kidnapped in Bengaluru's Electronic City on Sunday night.
Three men rammed his bike, attacked him with a wooden stick, and drove off with him, while his colleague managed to escape and alert the police.
Accused in judicial custody
The kidnappers demanded ₹2 lakh from Jha's boss and threatened his life.
Thanks to fast action by Electronic City Police—using tech like call records—they tracked down and arrested the suspects within a few hours.
The accused are now in judicial custody as cops dig into their motives and any possible links to past crimes.