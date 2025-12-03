Bengaluru: Donor kidney damaged during retrieval, unsuitable for transplant

Karnataka has over 4,700 people waiting for kidney transplants—so every healthy organ really counts. For many with kidney failure, a transplant is their best shot at a better life compared to long-term dialysis. Losing an organ to surgical error feels like a setback when so many are hoping for help.

What happens next?

The state's organ donation team (Jeevasarthakathe) is now investigating what went wrong during the retrieval at Manipal Hospital.

They'll be checking how the surgery was done and whether protocols were followed, aiming to prevent this from happening again and give patients on the waitlist a fairer shot.