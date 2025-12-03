Bengaluru: Donor kidney damaged during retrieval, unsuitable for transplant
A kidney meant for transplant at Manipal Hospital Yeshwantpur was accidentally damaged during the retrieval process, making it unusable.
The intended recipient refused the organ after hearing about the injury.
This highlights how even a small mistake can mean losing a life-saving chance, especially with organ shortages in Karnataka.
Why does this matter?
Karnataka has over 4,700 people waiting for kidney transplants—so every healthy organ really counts.
For many with kidney failure, a transplant is their best shot at a better life compared to long-term dialysis.
Losing an organ to surgical error feels like a setback when so many are hoping for help.
What happens next?
The state's organ donation team (Jeevasarthakathe) is now investigating what went wrong during the retrieval at Manipal Hospital.
They'll be checking how the surgery was done and whether protocols were followed, aiming to prevent this from happening again and give patients on the waitlist a fairer shot.