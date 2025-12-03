Next Article
Jharkhand road accident leaves 3 dead, 7 injured
India
Early Wednesday morning near Hazaribag, a car heading home from a wedding in West Bengal crashed into a divider while overtaking a bus.
The accident turned tragic—three people lost their lives and seven others were hurt.
The group was on their way to Gaya in Bihar.
What we know so far
The victims have been identified as Poonam Devi (39), Jai Bhawani Yadav (28), and 10-year-old Ansika Kumari.
All the injured were rushed to hospital, but sadly, three didn't make it.