MP cop assaults differently-abled man on International Day of Persons with Disabilities
India
On December 2, a Government Railway Police Head Constable named Mansingh in Madhya Pradesh was caught on video assaulting a differently-abled man at Nagda railway station—ironically, on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
The footage shows the officer slapping and kicking the man as he tried to pick up his things, sparking widespread condemnation online.
Officer suspended after public outrage
After the video went viral, authorities quickly suspended the officer for misconduct under police regulations.
Even though he claimed the man was drunk and abusive, his use of force was called out as completely unacceptable.
The incident has put a spotlight on how people with disabilities are treated and why respect and sensitivity matter—especially from those in uniform.