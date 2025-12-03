Next Article
Stray dogs become heroes for abandoned newborn in West Bengal
India
In a touching moment, a group of stray dogs in Nabadwip, West Bengal, protected an abandoned newborn left outside near a toilet with no blanket or note.
The dogs formed a circle around the baby and stayed close all night, keeping watch until locals found them the next morning.
Locals step up and police investigate
Resident Sukla Mondal noticed the dogs' caring behavior and quickly wrapped the infant in her dupatta before calling for help.
The baby was taken to hospital and is safe, with doctors confirming there were no injuries.
Police are now investigating who abandoned the child, while neighbors showed their gratitude by feeding treats to the heroic dogs.