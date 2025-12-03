Karnataka: Thieves steal entire ATM, escape on pushcart
In a late-night heist in Hosavantamuri village, Karnataka, three masked men pulled off something straight out of a movie—they stole an entire ATM.
After disabling the CCTV with black paint, they loaded the machine (with over ₹1 lakh inside) onto a pushcart, wheeled it away for 200 meters, and then drove off with it.
The only item found nearby was the abandoned pushcart.
Police hunt for suspects as ATM thefts rise
Police are now scanning CCTV footage from around the area to track down the thieves and their getaway vehicle.
This is actually the third ATM theft in Karnataka within the last month—so officials think an organized gang is behind it all.
Banks have been asked to step up security at isolated kiosks by adding things like GPS trackers and stronger anchors to help prevent more of these bold robberies.