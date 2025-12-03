Water pipeline burst near Yamuna Vihar Metro sparks major traffic jams
A water pipeline broke near the Yamuna Vihar Metro construction site on Wazirabad Road, northeast Delhi, leading to heavy traffic from Loni Gol Chakkar to Khajuri Khas Chowk.
Delhi Traffic Police have stepped in with diversions and extra management to help ease the gridlock.
Here's how traffic is being managed
Traffic is now being rerouted toward Durgapuri Chowk.
If you're coming from Loni Gol Chakkar, you'll want to head for Shahdara Flyover or Maujpur Chowk depending on where you're going.
For a less stressful Yamuna crossing, try Road No. 66 via Maujpur Chowk to Seelampur T-point.
Barricades and manual controls are also in place at busy spots to keep things moving.
Tips if you need to travel through the area
Before heading out, check live updates or use your favorite maps app—delays are likely, especially during rush hour.
It's best to avoid Wazirabad Road until repairs and metro work wrap up.
Following police directions and diversion signs will make your commute smoother (and probably save some frustration).