Delhi's air quality 'severe' in 14 stations; cold wave deepens

Delhi 's air quality has deteriorated further, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 376 on Wednesday morning. The index is in the "very poor" category and is a slight increase from Tuesday's AQI of 372. At least 14 out of 40 monitoring stations recorded an AQI above 400, entering the "severe" zone. Nehru Nagar recorded the highest AQI at a staggering 436.

Forecast Delhi's air quality forecast remains grim The Centre's Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi predicts that the city's air quality will remain in the "very poor" category until December 5. The forecast also indicates that conditions are unlikely to improve significantly for the subsequent six days, despite stronger winds expected on Wednesday. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) categorizes AQI levels from "good" (0-50) to "severe" (above 400).

Weather update Delhi's weather conditions worsen with cold wave Along with the poor air quality, Delhi is also experiencing a cold wave, with a minimum recorded temperature of 6.4°C on Wednesday. This is significantly below normal and similar to Monday's minimum of 5.7°C, which was five degrees below normal. The severe drop in temperature has made December start on an unusually chilly note in the national capital.