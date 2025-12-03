Delhi's air quality 'severe' in 14 stations; cold wave deepens
What's the story
Delhi's air quality has deteriorated further, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 376 on Wednesday morning. The index is in the "very poor" category and is a slight increase from Tuesday's AQI of 372. At least 14 out of 40 monitoring stations recorded an AQI above 400, entering the "severe" zone. Nehru Nagar recorded the highest AQI at a staggering 436.
Forecast
Delhi's air quality forecast remains grim
The Centre's Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi predicts that the city's air quality will remain in the "very poor" category until December 5. The forecast also indicates that conditions are unlikely to improve significantly for the subsequent six days, despite stronger winds expected on Wednesday. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) categorizes AQI levels from "good" (0-50) to "severe" (above 400).
Weather update
Delhi's weather conditions worsen with cold wave
Along with the poor air quality, Delhi is also experiencing a cold wave, with a minimum recorded temperature of 6.4°C on Wednesday. This is significantly below normal and similar to Monday's minimum of 5.7°C, which was five degrees below normal. The severe drop in temperature has made December start on an unusually chilly note in the national capital.
Fewer fires
Delhi's air toxic despite fewer farm fires
According to a report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), local pollution sources such as vehicles and combustion remain major contributors to air pollution, despite the lower contribution from farm fires this season. It also observes worsening air in smaller NCR towns and a risk of reversing long-term gains. Meanwhile, minimum temperatures may fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next three days and rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the following three days.