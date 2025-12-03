Next Article
India sends mobile hospital and medical team to help cyclone-hit Sri Lanka
India
India is stepping up for Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah left the country struggling with floods and landslides.
Over 70 medical personnel, along with a mobile field hospital, have landed to support relief efforts.
The cyclone has already claimed at least 465 lives, with hundreds still missing.
More on India's rescue mission
This big relief push—called 'Operation Sagar Bandhu'—also includes Indian Air Force helicopters delivering supplies and rescuing people from danger zones.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on the ground too, helping evacuate vulnerable residents and saving dozens from floodwaters.
It's a strong show of support as Sri Lanka faces one of its toughest times.