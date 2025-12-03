Bengaluru: Four police officers suspended after Dalit youth's death sparks outrage

What happened and what's next

Darshan's mother paid for his rehab stay hoping to keep him out of jail, but she was never allowed to speak with him directly.

After his death, which the center first blamed on "respiratory issues," she noticed injuries on his body and filed a complaint.

The CID is now investigating claims of police torture.

Darshan's family is demanding justice as the case raises tough questions about police accountability, especially in cases involving marginalized communities.