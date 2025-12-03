Bengaluru: Four police officers suspended after Dalit youth's death sparks outrage
Four Bengaluru police officers have been suspended following the death of 22-year-old Darshan P G, a Dalit man who was detained by police for allegedly creating public nuisance and later sent to a rehab center.
He died on November 26, 10 days after his admission, leading to murder and wrongful confinement charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
What happened and what's next
Darshan's mother paid for his rehab stay hoping to keep him out of jail, but she was never allowed to speak with him directly.
After his death, which the center first blamed on "respiratory issues," she noticed injuries on his body and filed a complaint.
The CID is now investigating claims of police torture.
Darshan's family is demanding justice as the case raises tough questions about police accountability, especially in cases involving marginalized communities.