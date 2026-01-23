Bengaluru is now the world's 2nd most congested city
Bengaluru just climbed to the number two spot for worst traffic jams worldwide, right behind Mexico City.
According to TomTom, congestion here averages a whopping 74.4%.
TomTom's report ranks Bengaluru 2nd in the 2025 index (report published Jan 2026) and notes congestion rose compared with 2024.
What does this mean for daily life?
Getting around is seriously tough: it now takes over 36 minutes to cover just 10km, especially during evening rush hour when speeds crawl at less than 14km/h.
Drivers lose about seven days per year (168 hours) in 2025; the report gives a 1.7%-point increase in congestion versus 2024 but does not provide the 2024 hours figure.
Pune and Mumbai swap spots
Pune is 5th globally in the 2025 index and is the second-most congested Indian city after Bengaluru, with drivers losing nearly a week each year stuck on the road.
The report does not state Mumbai's national rank.
If you're commuting in any of these cities, patience is definitely a must!