Bengaluru man kills colleague over lights dispute at workplace
A workplace dispute over office lights at Data Digital Bank in Bengaluru took a tragic turn early on Saturday.
Manager Bheemesh Babu, 41, lost his life after an argument with colleague Somala Vamshi, 24, during the early morning hours at their office—where they store movie shooting videos.
Disagreement escalates into fatal confrontation
Babu reportedly asked Vamshi to switch off the bright lights because he was sensitive to them.
The disagreement got heated around 1:30am leading Vamshi to allegedly throw chili powder at Babu and then attack him with a dumbbell.
Despite quick calls for help, Babu died from his injuries on the spot.
Afterward, Vamshi turned himself in to the police and now faces murder charges.
Police confirmed that something as simple as a lighting dispute led to this tragedy.