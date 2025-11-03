Telangana: 20 dead, several injured in bus-truck collision
Early Monday near Mirzaguda, Telangana, a gravel truck crashed head-on into a packed TSRTC bus, leaving 20 people dead—including three sisters and a mother holding her infant.
The bus had around 72 passengers, including three sisters who were returning from a wedding.
The impact was so severe that rescuers needed earthmovers to reach those trapped inside.
CM, PM express condolences
This tragedy is another reminder of how dangerous roads can be when speeding and reckless driving go unchecked.
The shock has been felt across Telangana, with both the Chief Minister and Prime Minister expressing their condolences and urging better care for the injured.
It's a sobering call for safer travel that hits close to home for anyone who's ever taken a long road trip or public transport.