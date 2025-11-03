Bengaluru woman loses ₹30 lakh in online matrimonial fraud

Investigation underway

Pallavi grew suspicious when the scammers pushed for even more money and kept dodging video calls.

When she confronted them, "Jayesh" vanished and deleted his profile.

She reported everything to the police on October 28, 2025, handing over chats and payment proofs.

Authorities are now tracking the bank accounts used in the fraud while trying to identify those behind the scam.

The investigation is ongoing.