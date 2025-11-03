Bengaluru woman loses ₹30 lakh in online matrimonial fraud
A 34-year-old Bengaluru software engineer, Pallavi, lost over ₹30 lakh after being targeted in a romance scam on a matrimonial website.
The scammer, calling himself "Jayesh" and claiming to be an NRI from Canada, spent a month building trust before convincing her to delete her profile.
Soon after, individuals posing as agents from a delivery firm demanded money for fake customs fees, taxes, and other charges—eventually draining ₹30.2 lakh from her.
Investigation underway
Pallavi grew suspicious when the scammers pushed for even more money and kept dodging video calls.
When she confronted them, "Jayesh" vanished and deleted his profile.
She reported everything to the police on October 28, 2025, handing over chats and payment proofs.
Authorities are now tracking the bank accounts used in the fraud while trying to identify those behind the scam.
The investigation is ongoing.