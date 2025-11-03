Next Article
SC pulls up states for not addressing stray dog issue
India
The Supreme Court isn't happy with most states for skipping their homework on how they're handling the stray dog problem.
Only a handful of states actually turned in their reports, even after the court made it clear this was important because of rising dog bite cases.
At a recent hearing, state officials had to apologize for not following through.
Only 3 states have submitted reports so far
So far, just West Bengal, Telangana, and Delhi's civic body have submitted the required updates.
The Supreme Court rejected requests to attend hearings online and told top officials they need to show up in person next time.
The focus remains on sterilization, vaccination drives, and building animal shelters—steps the court says are crucial to tackling this issue responsibly.