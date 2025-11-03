Next Article
SC to announce decision on stray dog issue on Nov 7
India
The Supreme Court is set to announce its decision on the stray dog issue on November 7, aiming to make sure Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules are followed across India.
The latest hearing saw top officials from almost every state show up—except Kerala, which sent a principal secretary instead.
ABC rules compliance reports shared by states
According to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, most regions have already shared their compliance reports.
Now, chief secretaries don't need to attend future hearings unless there's a problem with following the ABC Rules.
This case started back in July after rising dog-bite incidents and could soon include the Animal Welfare Board of India as a party in the matter.